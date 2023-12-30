A political analyst is entreating President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to bring to order the Accountant General for his apparent disregard for the Constitution.

Dr Jonathan Asante Okyere said Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem’s continuous stay in office is against the Constitution and the Code of Conduct governing the Civil Service in Ghana.

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem has declared his intent to run for political office, picked and submitted his nomination forms to contest the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) January 27, parliamentary primaries in the Akyem Swedru Constituency in the Eastern Region.

The academic’s comments come on the heels of confirmation by the Akyem Swedru Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prof. Dominic Fobih to Angel News.

“Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem is one of three persons contesting in the primaries in the area on the ticket of the governing party.

“He is one of three aspirants which also include the incumbent MP and I was the one who took their nomination forms to the party’s Regional office in Koforidua,” he told Angel News on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Asked if he is not aware the constitution frowns on the actions of Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem who is currently the Controller and Accountant General, Prof Fobih said, it is not within his power as Constituency Chairman, to determine that.

“The courts are there to do that determination so if anyone feels the aspirant has breached the laws of the country, he or she can seek redress at the courts,” the chairman said.

The Supreme Court ruled that “a member of the Civil Service/Local Government Service, does not have the right to remain a member of the Civil Service or Local Government Service after being sworn in as a member of a District Assembly.

It is, therefore, of concern to many, that Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem continues to hold himself in office while he is actively campaigning to be elected to represent the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 polls.

