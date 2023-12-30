Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth has revealed that things have been tough for him this year after his divorce, forcing him to take a break from the comedy scene.

As a comedian, Basketmouth made jokes about his challenges during his performance at 1030 Laughs and Music which took place at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) earlier this week.

He joked about how he is wearing grey not because he is ageing but rather because he is thinking too much of the bad things that have happened in his life in the last few months.

“Most people think I have dyed my hair but that is not so. I have been thinking too much. Imagine going through divorce after 12 years of marriage and things you expect to go well for you are not happening. It has not been easy for me at all,” he stated.

Basketmouth also touched on how musicians are making a lot of money performing songs to their fans who end up singing the same songs for them on stage.

“If I am taking money like Davido, Burna Boy or Wizkid, I would probably quit comedy. $2 million for just a performance is a big money,” he said.

The Ghanaian team of Afia Barcelona, OB Amponsah, and Lekzy Decomic did not disappoint when they mounted the stage.

OB Amponsah got everyone laughing when he said people mistake him for an Uber driver because he drives a small car, mostly used by the latter.

According to him, anytime he goes to the mall and other public places, riders who have ordered Uber rides will check the number plate to know if he is their driver.

“One time, a guy actually opened the back door and entered my car and said he was going to Nungua, I had to tell him I am not an Uber driver. This is actually not fair to us using smaller cars,” he said.

The night also witnessed incredible performances from musicians Nacee and Cina Soul. The other comedians Mic Danfo, Hogan, and Gordons also had a good time on stage.

As the compere for the night, Foster Romanus did a great job steering affairs on the night.

NPP women wing mourns Bole-Bamboi Women’s Organizer

Daylight robbery: Gunmen storm forex bureau, rob GH¢400k at Amanfrom