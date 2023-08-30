A female student of the Nkwatia Presbyterian Senior High School (SHS) in the Eastern Region who was slapped by the Assistant Headmaster (Academic) has revealed that she’s losing her sight in one of her eyes.

According to the victim, who has been left with two swollen eyes, she’s also unable to hear clearly after receiving many slaps from the Assistant Headmaster.

The Form 2 student is reported to have been beaten mercilessly by the Assistant Headmaster when he met her coming from the school gate.

He thought that the student had gone out of the school without exeat, but it turned out that she had gone to pick up a parcel sent to her from home, which was kept with the school’s security man at the main gate.

In an exclusive interview with the victim, Diana Mensah, who’s currently home, she told Kasapa News that she’ll not return to the school but will continue her education elsewhere.

“As for that school, I will not go back there. I will look for another school and attend, whether it’s a day or boarding school, I will be okay with it.”

Diana also denied rumours that the assistant headmaster assaulted her because she refused his advances towards her.

“It is not true that the headmaster was making advances at me, as for that, I will not lie against him. I’m not close to him, he came to the school not long ago. It’s been barely three months. I have nothing to do with him,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has relieved the Assistant Headmaster (Academics) of the school over the assault incident.

Commenting on the issue, the GES unequivocally condemned the actions of the Assistant Headmaster, who is supposed to ensure that students and teachers operate in a safe school environment.

A statement signed by the Head, the Public Relations Unit of the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo said, “The Eastern Regional Director of Education is liaising with the school authorities and the relevant law enforcement agency to investigate the matter.”

The GES assured the public that it is committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country.

