In a recent incident that has sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian education system, an Assistant Headmaster at Nkwatia Presby Senior High School(SHS) is under scrutiny for allegedly slapping a student who violated school rules.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), which is now calling on educators to refrain from courting negative attention.

This incident raises important questions about the role of teachers in ensuring discipline and the broader issue of improving conditions of service for educators.

The controversy began when an assistant headmaster reportedly slapped a student for leaving the school premises without proper authorization.

Shockingly, the student is said to have suffered partial blindness as a result of the incident.

This incident, which occurred at Nkwatia Presby Senior High School in the Eastern Region of Ghana, has ignited a national debate on the appropriate disciplinary measures for students.

NAGRAT President, Angel Carbonu, expressed deep disappointment in the assistant headmaster’s actions, emphasizing that resorting to physical punishment was unwarranted.

Mr Carbonu questioned why the assistant headmaster did not follow the established school procedures, such as reporting the student to the disciplinary committee, instead of resorting to violence.

He emphasised that the teaching profession should focus on issues such as improving teachers’ conditions of service rather than attracting negative media attention.

In response to the incident, the Ghana Education Service (GES) took swift action.

They relieved the assistant headmaster of his duties and issued a stern condemnation of his actions.

GES has emphasised that the primary responsibility of school administrators, including headmasters and their assistants, is to ensure the safety and well-being of students and teachers.

They have launched an investigation into the matter in collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

