The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has called on the Education Ministry to put in place measures to alleviate the impact of the flood over the Akosombo dam spillage on education and school children.

NAGRAT has said it acknowledges the disaster has disrupted the lives and education of many children.

In a statement, NAGRAT said it is therefore important for the government to create a stable and secure environment for students and their families.

“NAGRAT emphasises the need for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to respond to this disaster with the needed expertise, compassion, and urgency. Our thoughts are with the affected communities, and we stand in solidarity with them during this challenging period,” portions of the statement read.

The Association further called on the government and relevant stakeholders to prioritise the welfare of the affected people and to take proactive steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, NAGRAT has pledged to continue to monitor the situation closely and offer assistance in any way possible to ensure a swift and effective response to this crisis.

Nine districts have been caught up in a humanitarian crisis weeks after the Akosombo dam spillage began.

Over 26,000 people have been affected, as communities including Battor, Tefle, Mepe, Sogakope, Adidome, and Anlo have all been submerged.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces are on a rescue mission to evacuate victims to safe havens.

Relief items and cash donations have been also made from the government and several organisations.

