The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has threatened to take breaks from work if the government does not commit to conversations to return the academic calendar to the trimester system.

This comes on the back of the newly released academic calendar for Senior High Schools (SHS).

Second and third-year students under the single-track system will begin their academic year on November 1 and are scheduled to conclude on March 6.

Form two students under the double track system are expected to commence from March 8 to May 9.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, NAGRAT President, Angel Carbonu said the calendar in its current form leaves little room for teachers to have their well-deserved rest periods.

“One thing I can assure everybody is that we will not continue to be working without rest periods and a time will come when we take the rest period for ourselves, without resorting to management,” he said.

In his view, the best thing for the government to do is to not admit form ones into the double track so that within the next three years, the system will end for schools to run normally.

“They are more confused than anybody. Because I can assure you, the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES), cannot tell you when the confusion will end. If we were serious, we should not admit the 2023/2024 first years into any double-track programme.

“Then we can say certainly that within three years, all schools will come back to normal if we can discipline ourselves and say we want to end the double track in the next three years,” he added.

