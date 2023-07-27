Deputy Education Minister has fought off claims by the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) that teachers and school heads have lost their authority to punish and control students for insubordination.

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour has said there is no iota of truth in the assertions.

Reacting to a viral assault video from Adisadel College on Tuesday, NAGRAT President, Angel Carbonu stated indiscipline among students is on the rise because the power and strength school managers and teachers had a few years ago has been taken out of their hands.

This, he said, has made them helpless in dealing with indiscipline in schools.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the Deputy Minister noted the only thing that was abolished in schools was corporal punishments.

He explained it was as a result of unfortunate incidents that had been recorded over the years.

“Over the years, they have been reports of a student going blind, falling sick, dying and a whole lot just because teachers were using canes on them. So should we allow this to continue?” he quizzed.

The Deputy Minister, who doubles as Assin South MP, stated he can, therefore, not comprehend why anyone will therefore assert teachers are helpless when it comes to disciplining students.

“What authority have we taken from teachers aside from caning just to avoid students from being injured, falling sick among others, what authority have we taken from them?

“Corporal punishment is not the only way to correct students, especially in this generation,” he said.

Rev Ntim Fordjour emphasised the role of teachers in schools cannot be overlooked, adding it is relevant in the education sector.

“It is a collective responsibility in enforcing and supervising our children,” he admonished.

ALSO READ: