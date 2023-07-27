Northern Regional Minister, Alhasan Saani Shaibu, has commissioned a 1,000 metric ton Wastewater Treatment Plant at Gbalahi, a suburb of Tamale in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Regional.

The Minister said about 98% of the faecal matter generated in the metropolis is diverted sadly and helplessly into people’s farms which has a negative public health effect on the people.

He said Tamale is the fourth largest city in Ghana and the population growth stands at 3.5% annually which has a rippling effect on waste generation.

Alhaji Shaibu said the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been strategic in implementing sustainable development policies that will address many teething problems of the country.

The facility which is established by the Jospong Group of Companies and particularly Zoomlion Ghana Limited is a 20 million Euro project that the company entered in partnership with the Hungary Exim Bank.

The facility which seeks to end inappropriate sludge water disposal in the Tamale Metropolis will receive faecal sludge from Tamale and the adjoining municipal and district administrative areas such as Sagnarigu, Savelugu, Naton and Mion among others.

The State Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Mr. Tristan Azbej, was delighted the Hungary and Ghana relationship has begun yielding results and hopes it is sustained in the interest of the people of the two countries.

He urged workers of the facility to manage it properly to last for the country.

On her part, the Chief Operating Officer of the Environment and Sanitation cluster of the JGC, Mrs. Florence Larbi gave glory to God for making the dream a reality and appreciated the Ghana and Hungary partnership which was keenly led by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and the President of the Republic.

She was hopeful that the partnership will continue for the benefit of the people of Ghana and Hungary.

The COO who was representing the Executive Chairman, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong also commended the Tolon Naa on whose land the facility is situated and all his royal able chiefs and people who flanked him at the ceremony for the willful release of the land for the purpose.

