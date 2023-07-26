Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, has said he supports the suspension of Ekow Holman, the housemaster of Quaque House.

He expressed concern over the lack of due diligence by the headmaster in addressing the incident.

This comes after an Adisadel College student was violently assaulted by his colleague, as captured in a widely circulated viral video.

“I believe it was negligent on the part of the housemaster not to probe further when the students initially reported that they were just playing and someone got hurt. Therefore, I support his suspension while further investigations are carried out,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Rev Fordjour, highlighted the need to prioritise the well-being of the assaulted student.

“The victim should not face any disciplinary action, and I will ensure that the decision to suspend him is canceled. He has already endured significant harm, and it is crucial that he receives the necessary help and support during this difficult time,” he said.

While the other students involved will remain on suspension, Rev Fordjour assured that they would still be granted the right to write their exams and receive the required psychosocial support, acknowledging the importance of education and mental well-being for these minors.

Regarding the involvement of law enforcement agencies, Rev Ntim Fordjour stated, “I expect the school’s authorities to cooperate fully with the law enforcement agency and allow them to carry out their investigations effectively.”

ALSO READ:

Angel Carbonu raises concern over diminishing power of teachers in students…

AG directs police to investigate Adisadel College assault, arraign suspect

ADISCO assault victim’s mother heard about incident after 4 weeks