Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour, has criticized National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama for pledging to abolish the teacher licensure examination if he wins the 2024 general elections.

The Assin South lawmaker argues that Mahama’s promise would undermine the progress made in the policy, which he deemed a “game changer.”

In a post on X Saturday, November 18, Ntim Fordjour urged Ghanaians to reject the former president in the 2024 polls, claiming that Mahama poses the greatest threat to the country’s progress.

The Deputy Education Minister expressed the view that Mahama lacks the vision necessary for advancing the nation.

“There are leaders who establish policies and introduce new systems for the good of our people and for the development of our nation. This one lacks vision. He only cancels and threatens to cancel good policies at every opportunity. Mahama is, by far, the biggest threat to Ghana’s progress.”

“The alternative is empty! No vision, just desperate for power which was once incompetently handled,” he posted on Twitter.

Mr Mahama has vowed to discontinue the teacher’s licensure examination, arguing that the concept was not well thought through.

He expressed concerns about why students of Colleges of Education are required to take another test after undergoing several examinations before being allowed to practice.