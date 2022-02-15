The Ministry of Education has reacted to reports of shortage of educational materials, especially chalks in basic schools.

The Ministry said that all schools have been supplied with enough chalks, teaching, and learning materials for the academic year.

Deputy Education Minister, John Ntim Fordjour, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Some heads of schools have complained about the short supply of chalks, teachers’ notebooks, textbooks, and other teaching and leading materials.

Some claimed they have to resort to using exercise books as registers as they wait for the Ghana Education Service (GES) for supply.

Reacting to this, the Deputy Education Minister said the supposed shortage of chalks and markers are isolated cases.

This, he said, is because no report of shortage from District or Region Education Directors has been reported at the Ministry.

“The head teachers take their supply from the District and Regional offices and no one has complained of shortage,” he stressed.

This, notwithstanding, Mr Fordjour said they have taken the feedback in good faith and will act accordingly.

“We welcome the feedback and will take steps to make sure the schools with shortage are supplied,” he added.