Second Lady, Samira has set tongues wagging with her social media post to mark her marriage anniversary with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

February 14, 2022, marked the 18th anniversary of the duo.

Taking to her social media pages to commemorate their years of a successful marriage, she shared a lovely photo with Dr Bawumia.

Clad in a blue-black striped trouser suit, Samira posed by the Vice President who also wore a blue kaftan for the camera.

Posting the photo, she wrote: Happy 18th Wedding Anniversary, Sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️@MBawumia.

The Second Lady, speaking on how their love story unfolded, said they were introduced to each other by mutual friends.

This, she explained, was years after she completed her tertiary education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2000.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday, Hajia Samira disclosed their story was that of love at first sight though Dr Bawumia was not straight forward with his intentions.

However, they tied the knot on February 14, 2004, and are blessed with three boys and one girl.