A woman, who survived a gory accident at Gomoa Dabenyi on the Kasoa -Winneba highway in the Central region, has broken her silence.

Many were feared dead in the accident which occurred on June 13, 2020 leaving several others injured.

The accident involved a Sprinter Benz Bus with registration number GX 5149-19 which was loaded with many passengers from Takoradi and was heading towards Accra and a DAF Cargo truck with registration number GT 915-C.

According to the woman, who gave her name as Agnes Ansah, the driver of the passenger car began speeding from the onset of their trip and at a point drove at 180km/hr.

Recounting the horrifying experience on Adom TV’s Badwam social segment Afisem, Miss Ansah noted all attempts to talk to the driver to reduce the speed limit proved futile.

She said all she got in return were insults from passengers and the driver himself who was eager to reach his destination early.

“All he did throughout the journey was to overtake cars and upon reaching Dabenyi township before noticing another cargo car approaching ahead.

“In a bid to clear the road for the oncoming car, the driver veered off his lane and collided into a faulty car packed by the roadside,” she narrated.

ALSO READ:

She said before they could do anything, two people died on the spot.

“I was sitting behind him and what I saw was that he turned the passenger’s side for the crash upon sensing accident.

“The person who sat at the front was dismembered beyond recognition while he tried to push me against the next seat but I forcibly jumped out of the car because it was about to explode,” she added.

She pointed out there was a pregnant woman among them who experienced stillbirth the next day after they were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.