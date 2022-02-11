Economic Advisor and Spokesperson at the Office of the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, has explained why Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has not yet stated his position on the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

According to him, E-levy is a government policy and once it is a good policy they all run with it because they believe it would help the economy.

“Is it the case that anything that happens in the country, you see the Vice President coming out to speak about it? It is not for anything that someone has to speak on it by force. When government plans its communication strategy for a particular policy, we execute it according to plan. We run with government policy,” he said.

Dr Boako made this known in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday following pressure from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the Second gentleman to state his position on the matter, especially as the head of the Economic Management team.

READ ALSO:

In some social media posts by prominent members of the NDC, Dr Bawumia has been heavily criticised for his “long silence” over the levy which has sharply divided public opinion.

But to Dr Boako, this is just one of NDC’s political gimmicks to throw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians, adding that the Vice President will never fall for their tricks as they go according to the government plans and policy.

He said they are rather hoping to get the entire Ghanaian community to rally behind the government as far as the E-levy is concerned.