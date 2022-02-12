Police are on a manhunt for three others who they said together with the Accra FM broadcaster, Kwabena Bobie Ansah, published false news on his ‘Citizen Show’ on January 11, this year.

The Police Service made the announcement in a press statement on Friday, February 11, signed by the Head of Public Affairs in the Ashanti Region, Dept. Supt. Juliana Obeng.

According to the Police, the suspects were invited to the police station to assist with investigation into the case of false statements against some individuals but they declined the invite on several occasions.

The presenter, Bobie Ansah, was arrested on Thursday night at 10 pm right after his political talk show ended by persons purported to be National Security operatives.

He was then taken to Nima Police station. Joy News’ checks revealed that he was later moved to the Police Headquarters in Accra.

On Friday, Mr Ansah’s supporters gathered at the Striking Force section of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command in Accra Central, where he had been detained.