Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour, has said preparations are in place for the re-opening of basic and Senior High school(SHS) in the country which is expected to take effect from next week.

Mr Forjour hinted that basic schools are expected to resume by Tuesday, January 18, while school for the SHS students will commence on February 7.

According to him, there had been a calendar for the regulation of schools in the country, however, the Covid-19 pandemic has stalled its usage.

Basic schools as well as SHS were tipped to resume classes on January 11, but nothing has been heard from officials two days after the due date.

The delay, Mr Fordjour attributed to the National Standardized Test held for primary 4 pupils on December 17, which he said distracted the schedule, for which the Ministry is putting in efforts to draw a new calendar.

Although the Deputy Minister did not give full details of the re-opening and curriculum, he assured Ghanaians that further details will be communicated.

“January 18th, Tuesday, we are expecting KG-JHS to resume back to school, while we are expecting SHS to resume on the 7th February. Today I will release the opening date but GES will engage in press briefing tomorrow for further details.”

He disclosed that plans are being put in place to factor vacation dates for both levels in a way that they will not clash.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam, he said his sector is unfazed by pressure from some quarters as the motive is to announce an impeccable calendar that would be unanimously agreed on.

Despite the setbacks the Standardized tests have posed to the sector, Mr Fordjour said there are no regrets for its introduction.

In the history of Ghanaian education, he said this is the first time an examination has not been rocked with controversy, malpractice and leakage of questions.

