The President of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), is pessimistic about the outcome of the meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC).

According to Dr Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi, UTAG does not expect any ‘meaningful’ outcome from the scheduled meeting with NLC on Thursday, January 13 so far as the impasse is concerned.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, Dr Boadi-Kusi said UTAG expects that “the employer and authorities would sound a bit reconciliatory to see how best we can dialogue.”

“The NLC has been at it, that is the game they play. I mean we don’t expect any outcome than ‘call off your strike and then go back to the negotiation table and all that. We don’ expect anything different from that,” he said.

His comment comes in the wake of NLC’s invitation of UTAG and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to a meeting on Thursday, January 13, 2022, to address demands by the Association.

Two representatives each are expected to appear before the commission at 2:30 pm.

He expressed disquiet about the limitation on the number of representatives required for the meeting but indicated that they will honour the invitation because they have due regard for state institutions.

“We have taken note of the invitation, we are talking to our legal experts on how we would respond appropriately,” he said.

UTAG embarked on an indefinite strike due to government’s failure to address the worrying condition of service of lecturers.

According to the Association, government breached the timelines agreed for resolution.

They, therefore, decided to withdraw teaching and related activities until further notice.