The uncle of a female Nkwatia Presby SHS student who was slapped by her assistant headmaster has dismissed claims the victim is being offered counselling.

The uncle, Emmanuel Agyapong, has said there has been no external help in any form since the incident happened.

According to him, he has been the one taking care of his niece, Diana Mensah, since he picked her up from school following the incident.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) said the headmaster has been relieved of his duties and an investigation underway.

The GES statement also highlighted that the student who was subjected to the assault is currently receiving both medical attention and counselling to support her through this ordeal.

But speaking on Accra-based Kasapa FM, Mr Agyapong said the statement was false.

“After the incident happened, I have been the only one taking care of my niece for the past five days. I can state on authority that nobody from the school has visited her or called to find out how she is doing.

“There is no counselling being offered to her, as has been claimed by the GES. The only people who have been here are some three members of the school’s old students association,” he said.

