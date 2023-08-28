Former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has claimed that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, allegedly promised to retain Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akufo-Dampare.

Mr. Naabu disclosed this information during his appearance before the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee, which was convened to investigate the alleged conspiracy against the IGP.

According to him, he was informed that IGP Akufo-Dampare would influence the outcome of the Assin North by-election, which the NPP ultimately lost to the NDC.

“What they told me was that if we (NPP) go to the Assin North by-election, this IGP will ensure our defeat. Actually, they went for the elections, and we lost to the NDC. It means what they said was true,

“It means if we go into the 2024 polls, the IGP will make the NPP lose whether people vote for us or not because John Mahama has promised him that if they win the elections, he will maintain him.”

The Ad-Hoc Committee, chaired by the esteemed Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea, includes legal and human rights specialist Dr Isaac Lartey Annan.

This committee has been tasked with investigating the veracity of the leaked tape and the intricate allegations that have captured the nation’s attention.

ALSO READ: