Chris Hughton, head coach of the Black Stars, is expected to announce his squad this week for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Ghana will host CAR in the final Group E game on September 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Black Stars after five games sit top of their group with nine points.

The four-time African champions will need a draw or a win to secure a place in the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

With the game scheduled to be staged next month, Chris Hughton who signed a 21-month deal is expected to announce his squad for the game.

Hughton, who has recorded a win and two draws in his first three games played will hope to secure the desired results in front of his fans.

Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, and Mohammed Kudus are all expected to be named in the squad for the game.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

Should the Black Stars qualify, the West African country will hope to end its 41-year trophy drought next year.

