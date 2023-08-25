General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo says his outfit will ensure the Black Stars secure a qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana will host the Central African Republic (CAR) in their final Group E game on September 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Black Stars who sit top of their group with nine points need a draw or a win to secure a place in Africa’s prestigious tournament that is scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

And according to Harrison Addo, the country’s football governing body will ensure the four-time African champions make it to the tournament.

“It’s a must, a game that we are not leaving anything unturn,” he told Citi Sports.

“We are going to work, both technical, players, administratively, and everybody will put their shoulder to the wheel.

“I know Ghanaians will be in full support so as to ensure qualification. And then there are matches lined up to play, to prepare the team.

“Team building is a process and so we need to afford the team-friendly matches and so, my only wish is that in team building, sometimes the coaches are trying a number of things, so we should give them the room,” he added.

Ghana will be hoping to end their 41-year AFCON trophy drought.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the side is expected to name his squad for the game next week.