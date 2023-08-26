Jude Bellingham scored again for Real Madrid as they earned a late 1-0 win at Celta Vigo in La Liga on Friday night.

Los Blancos were looking to extend their winning streak after two consecutive victories, already top of La Liga after falling short of Barcelona last season.

Celta meanwhile were looking to add to their solitary point, and were unlucky to see Jorgen Strand Larsen have a goal disallowed as the referee believed new Madrid keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had been impeded by the player seconds earlier.

Carlo Ancelotti will have been disappointed to see Vinicius Jr. hobble off with an injury midway through the first half and Real were struggling for rhythm.

In the second half, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric were introduced just after the hour mark.

Four minutes later, Rodrygo was brought down by Ivan Villar to earn a penalty, only for the keeper to save well from the Brazilian.

But with just under 10 minutes remaining, Bellingham’s close-range header won it for the visitors.