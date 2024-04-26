Real Sociedad and Real Madrid will meet in the Basque country for the pick of fixtures in Round 33 of La Liga, which will see 10 matches played from Friday 26 to Monday 29 April 2024.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the meeting of Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at Anoeta Stadium on Saturday night promises to provide a football exhibition between two teams which favour stylish attacking play.

Los Blancos defeated La Reale 2-1 when the teams met back in September 2023, with Joselu proving the unlikely hero. This time around, the Basque hosts will look for revenge and a statement result in their ambition to qualify for European football again next season.

“We have clear ideas. In recent years we have been consistent and balanced,” said La Reale manager Imanol Alguacil. “And [against Real Madrid] we showed it. This team has shown that it can compete against teams like Real Madrid.”

Saturday also features an earlier Madrid v Basque clash, with Atletico hosting Athletic Bilbao at the Metropolitano Stadium – with Los Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone admitting that only the prospect of three points matters at this stage of the season.

“We are in a place where we only have to win. If you don’t win, everything you generate involves criticism. We are exposed,” said Simeone.

In addition, Barcelona will host Valencia at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, with manager Xavi Hernandez warning that Los Che could prove tough opponents: “They are a difficult team and we will have a hard time taking the ball away from them. I think they come with little to lose and a lot to prove. It won’t be easy.”

Th round opens on Friday with Almeria v Getafe and closes on Monday with Girona visiting Las Palmas, while Sunday offers up a rare treat with the Seville derby – also known as El Gran Derbi – between Real Betis and Sevilla at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

“This is one of the great matches of La Liga,” said Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini. “We would love to give our fans something wonderful to celebrate, and the players and myself will do everything to make it a reality.”

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 26 April

21:00: Almeria v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 27 April

14:00: Barcelona v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:15: Alaves v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:30: Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Real Sociedad v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 28 April

14:00: Cadiz v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:15: Granada v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:30: Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Real Betis v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Monday 29 April

21:00: Las Palmas v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo