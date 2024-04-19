The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, better known as ‘El Clasico’, will burn brightest for Round 32 of the 2023-24 La Liga season.

While Los Blancos will claim championship glory this season, the Blaugrana have unearthed another crop of exciting talent – such as Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde – which will be hungry to prove themselves in one of the biggest games in club football.

“They have to maintain their level – Barca is the highest rung of world football,” said manager Xavi Hernandez, who believes that Cubarsi and Yamal, in particular, have astonishing potential: “Many have arrived [at the elite level], but maintaining it is very difficult, but they can, they have everything, the mentality, the capacity, I think we’re looking at two players who can define an era at the club, and even in world football.”

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, has one again emphasised how important the match is to everyone associated with the capital city club – especially as they chase a league ‘double’ over Barcelona after a 2-1 triumph in Catalunya back in October.

“It’s always the biggest game for me, for Real Madrid, and for the fans,” said Ancelotti. “There is a huge rivalry, and this match will push us closer to our ultimate goal. It’s an important competition, and we’re very close.”

Elsewhere, this round of La Liga features Atletico Madrid chasing three points away to Alaves in the Basque country, as they battle Athletic Bilbao and Girona for a place in the top four. The latter two clubs will face Granada and Cadiz respectively, with Girona manager Michel admitting that missing out on qualification for the UEFA Champions League after their excellent campaign would be a major blow.

“Whatever goal is set won’t hurt me. At the club, team and personal level, not going to the Champions League would be a very strong blow,” said the Girona boss. “As I believe that we are capable, not achieving it makes me think like that. I want to have this pressure, I like it and the players must think like me.”

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 19 April

21:00: Athletic Bilbao v Granada – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 20 April

14:00: Celta Vigo v Las Palmas – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:15: Rayo Vallecano v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:30: Valencia v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Girona v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 21 April

14:00: Getafe v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:15: Almeria v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:30: Alaves v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Real Madrid v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Monday 22 April

21:00: Sevilla v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3