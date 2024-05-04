Ghana striker, Inaki Williams showcased his prowess by scoring twice in Athletic Bilbao’s triumph against Getafe on Friday night at the Estadio Coliseum.

Athletic Bilbao was in dire need of a win to boost their chances for a top-four finish after suffering a defeat against Atletico Madrid last weekend.

The first half witnessed few clear opportunities, but the visiting team capitalized on theirs when Nico Williams set up his elder brother Inaki for an impressive long-range goal, giving Bilbao the lead.

Getafe felt hard done by not being awarded a penalty early in each half, but despite these decisions going against them, they persisted in their quest for an equalizer.

However, they fell further behind just after the hour mark when once again Nico provided the assist for Inaki to score his second goal of the match past David Soria.

As Athletic Bilbao aimed to see out the game, they faced setbacks, including defender Yeray Alvarez receiving a straight red card for handball in the area.

Despite intense pressure from the hosts, they managed to fend off late attempts from Getafe to narrow the gap, with substitute Mason Greenwood missing a stoppage-time penalty.

With eleven league goals this season, Inaki Williams continues to shine for his childhood club and is set to play a crucial role as they pursue European football next season.

After missing the Nigeria and Uganda friendlies in March, Inaki Williams is expected to rejoin the Black Stars for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.