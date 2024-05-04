In a solemn address to supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia has issued a stern call for accountability among appointees of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Nketia said it will be in their best interest to return ill-gotten gains acquired through corruption or misuse of state resources.

Speaking at the event on Friday, May 3, 2024, Mr Nketia underscored the NDC’s commitment to upholding transparency and integrity in governance.

He warned NPP appointees to be prepared to return any state properties or funds they have unlawfully acquired or face the consequences.

Mr Nketia likened the situation of NPP appointees to a person riding on the back of a lion, fearing both the consequences of dismounting (becoming prey) and the risk of starvation if they remain astride.

He accused them of engaging in widespread looting of state resources, emphasizing the urgency of rectifying this misconduct.

Mr. Nketia cautioned that the NPP, despite being wounded, remains a formidable opponent in the upcoming 2024 elections.

He urged NDC members to mobilize and actively participate in the electoral process.

The National Chairman said the December elections represent a crucial call to duty for all NDC supporters, requiring collective effort and dedication to uphold democratic values and principles.

Mr Nketia rallied NDC members to join forces and contribute their efforts towards achieving electoral success, emphasizing the importance of unity and communal labour in advancing the party’s agenda.

