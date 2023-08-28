Former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has attested to the validity of the leaked tape on an attempt to remove the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The NPP stalwart confirmed the tape when he appeared before a Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee probing the tape on Monday.

The recording, which went viral and attracted a lot of backlash, had a voice said to be that of a Commissioner of Police in a conversation with a senior member of the NPP, who many have alleged to be Mr Naabu.

The people who were involved were discussing the current IGP and how he will sabotage the NPP in the 2024 election should he remain in office.

The NPP stalwart, now a chief, had earlier said he wasn’t the person who recorded the viral tape.

But appearing before the committee, he revealed he hired someone to record the tape to play it to President Nana Akufo-Addo and to make it difficult for the people to deny it.

He recounted two senior officers came to him with an agenda to advocate for the removal of the IGP, who they claimed was aligned with the National Democratic Congress.

Chaired by Abuakwa South Member of Parliament, Samuel Atta-Akyea, the seven-member committee has a legal and human rights specialist, Dr Isaac Lartey Annan as a member.

The panel has been tasked to investigate the authenticity of the tape.

