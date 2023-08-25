Former Northern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, failed to show up before the seven-member committee set up to probe the leaked tape of some top police and party officials seeking the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The committee, chaired by Abuakwa South Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Atta Akyea, sat for the first time on Thursday, August 24, to hear from the first witness, Mr Naabu.

But a letter signed by lawyer Raymond Dornyo of Crabbe, Crabbe & Co on behalf of Bugri Naabu cited ill-health on the part of his client as he sought permission for absence.

Mr Atta Akyea was not happy with the reason, indicating that “it is not good enough reason for the simple reason that unless it is a death-dealing malady, then we can say for one measure or the other, we cancel.”

He urged all witnesses to be invited to “respect” the committee, especially its timetable.

“I do not believe it is right and proper that when people are invited to appear before the committee, they have scheduled the committee. It should be the other way round.”

He further stated that time consciousness is paramount to the committee and he expects all invited witnesses to respect that.

“It is not a witch-hunt, these are very decent members of our community,” he said, referring to the members of the committee.

The special committee was set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, following a complaint by the Minority.

The Speaker tasked the committee to investigate the authenticity of the leaked audio recording, the conspiracy to remove the current IGP Dampare, and any other matter contained in the audio recording and recommend sanctions to persons found culpable where appropriate.

It is also to make recommendations for reforms where necessary and make such other recommendations and consequential orders as the committee may deem appropriate.

The persons on the tape were discussing how the current IGP will sabotage the NPP in the 2024 election should he remain in office and called for his removal.

The party official whose voice is heard on the tape is said to be Mr Naabu. He has, however, denied recording the conversation.

Mr Naabu admitted his presence and voice in the audio but denied recording the viral audio.

