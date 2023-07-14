A Security Analyst, Paul Boateng, has said the decision by Parliament to investigate the revelations made in a supposed secret tape about Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, is much ado about nothing.

In his view, there will be no impact if the executive is not willing to act on the findings after the probe.

Parliament has formed a seven-member committee made up of three members each from the Majority and the Minority caucuses and a technical person to probe the leaked audio.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, who proposed the Special Committee on Thursday, July 13, 2023, said he expects the name of the members within one week.

This has been welcomed by many who believe those behind the plot to remove the IGP ahead of the 2024 election should be exposed.

But the Security Analyst on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said the probe will be a waste of time.

He explained that, because the probe does not have the blessing of the Presidency, it will be difficult to act on the findings.

Rather, Mr Boateng said if government had formed such a committee, Ghanaians can be sure something good will come out of it.

Ahead of the election year, he charged the Speaker of Parliament to be ready to form more committees since such audios will flood the media space.