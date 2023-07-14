Ghanaian singer based in the United Kingdom, Stephanie Benson, will be performing at the Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Awards slated for July 20, 2023 at the United Nations’ headquarters.

The High Level Presidential Award powered by the Humanitarian Foundation honours the remarkable individuals driving positive change and inspiring a better world for all.

The ceremony happening at the Delegates’ dining room at the United Nations, will also provide a platform for you to share your experiences and insights with other like-minded individuals who are also passionate about creating positive change in the world.

Stephanie, described as the Queen of Jazz, is expected to mesmerise the patrons with her dexterity laced with her velvety voice on stage.

She is expected to thrill the audience with some awesome songs from her repertoire.

The songstress will meet Ghanaians and her fans living in the United States of America after the programme to engage them on various subjects.

Stephanie Benson over the years has performed at high-profile events throughout the world and has always left indelible memories with her awe-inspiring displays.