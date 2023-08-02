Ghanaian singer based in the United Kingdom, Stephanie Benson, has received a Humanitarian Platinum Leadership award from the United Nations.

The award was presented to her at an event held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The ceremony, which took place at the Delegates’ dining room at the United Nations, provided a platform for nominees to have insights with other like-minded individuals who were passionate about creating positive change in the world.

One of the citations reads: “This award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and made significant contributions to building a better world, particularly in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.

It added that “Your outstanding achievements in the field of humanitarian work have caught the attention of our selection committee. Your unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those in need and your dedication to achieving the SDGs have been recognised and applauded.”

In all, Stephanie Benson received four honours on the night which included an appointment as a Global Peace Ambassador representing the Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research.

Additionally, she was presented with a Doctorate Degree; Doctor Honoris Causa, a prestigious title presented to people who have shown exemplary leadership to impact society.

On her part, Stephanie Benson said, “I am honoured to be recognised by such a prestigious body for my humanitarian efforts.

She revealed that for many years, she had put herself in the shoes of people who needed help to understand life, relationships, raising a family, and a positive healthy body awareness.

“I have been lucky enough to be able to support and fund cancer treatments for women and also the career development of young girls in the music industry over the years through the Benson Entertainment Production Institute (BEPI),” she added.

Stephanie expressed her appreciation to the Humanitarian Focus Foundation for the honour and promised to continuously touch and impact lives.