

Two more suspects have been arrested in the ongoing investigations into the stolen funds from the residence of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

The development was disclosed in court on Wednesday, August 2, by police prosecutor DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye during the case proceedings.

Initially, five individuals, including two househelps of the former Minister, were apprehended for their alleged involvement in stealing One million dollars, 300,000 euros, and valuable personal effects amounting to thousands of Ghana Cedis.

However, the accused persons were not present as the prosecutor explained that investigators were in Tamale, conducting further inquiries related to the case.

With the arrest of the two additional suspects, the number of accused persons in the case has now risen to seven.

Among them, Sarah Agyei, the second accused, was granted bail last week, but she has not yet fulfilled the bail conditions.

The other six, including the newly arrested individuals, they have been remanded into police custody.

The case has been adjourned to August 8 to allow for the ongoing investigations and to address the bail situation of the second accused, Sarah Agyei.

However, the lawyer representing Augustine Gyamfi, the second accused, expressed frustration over the alleged attempts by the Police to hinder their efforts to meet the bail conditions.

Police prosecutors, on Wednesday, failed to present the accused persons in the case of the alleged theft of over one million dollars belonging to the former sanitation minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The prosecutors indicated that the policeman that was supposed to present the two accused had traveled and could not produce them in court.

Moreover, they indicated that the AG has now fully taken over the case and will assume the prosecution of the case.

READ ALSO: