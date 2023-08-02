A group of female farmers at Nkwanta South of the Oti Region have appealed to government and other agencies to support them with farming tractors and other inputs to alleviate the stress they go through in farming activities.

The farmers, who are mainly into rice cultivation, record low crop production due to the use of hoes and cutlasses.

According to them, the provision of tractors, spraying machines, agrochemicals, fertilisers, and wellington boots will make the sector attractive and also increase their interest.

The chairperson for the women farmers group, Cynthia Ohenewaa, said women farmers play very critical role in ensuring food security but are faced with challenges.

She decried that women in farming are not getting enough support to encourage females practicing agriculture in the area.

Cynthia Ohenewaa, despite the challenges facing them, encouraged women in the area to actively involve themselves in farming to increase food security and also alleviate poverty.

The Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Bright Lenwah, commended the women and said, no economic activity in Ghana could be successful without agriculture.

He added that the government’s vision of increasing agricultural productivity would also help to increase the income levels of local farmers, especially women to achieve food security in the region and the country as whole.

The MCE promised to support the farmers with some boots and logistics while he will rely on the government for tractors and others to make the sector attractive for women to venture into farming activities.

