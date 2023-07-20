Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana has revealed that people who import vehicles into the country have now decided to invest in farming.

This decision, the Chamber explained, is due to high import duties which has become unbearable to members.

Executive Secretary of the Chamber, George Dumenu, speaking with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Adom FM’s programme Burning Issues, said due to high port charges, vehicle importation business is collapsing and people are losing their capital.

“The car importation business was doing well till 2020 thereabout when government made some changes at the port which led to an increase in port charges. These changes started affecting the business,’’ he stated.

Mr Dumenu mentioned that Toyota Yaris 2016 model is now selling around hundred thousand and above, Matiz cab, popularly known as Uber cars, cost around 85,000 which is very expensive for people to afford.

“With the rise in import duties, majority of car importers are now investing in farming to avoid losing their capitals while others too have suspended business waiting to see if things will turn around again,’’ he added

He said one of the policies that came to save the car business was the benchmark value but things got worsen after its reversal.

Mr Dumenu, thus, is appealing to the government to consider and re-introduce it and also abolish the one percent Covid-19 levy.