The heavy rainfall in the Western North Region has caused flooding that has led to the bridge connecting Juaboso and Suaman Dadieso to be inundated, leaving travellers and residents stranded.

The floodwaters have made the road impassable, creating difficulties for those who rely on this route for transportation.

Some victims who spoke to Adom News said the road was in a frail state and the incessant rainfall have worsened the issue.

To cope with the challenges posed by the flooded bridge, some victims have turned to using canoes and boats to cross over to neighbouring towns to continue their daily activities.

This alternative means of transportation, they said is inconvenient and a strain on their finances.

The residents are, therefore, calling on authorities to address the situation and restore access to the affected areas as soon as possible.

