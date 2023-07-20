A compassionate woman has constructed an autism school at Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region to provide free education for children with the condition.

This aims to ensure that every child receives an education, regardless of their specific needs, in order to break barriers in Ghana’s education cycle and change lives.

According to the school’s owner, Cornella Boateng, the newly founded school will serve as a haven for children on the autism spectrum, providing them with an inclusive learning environment adapted to their individual needs.

Cornella believes this is an opportunity to right the wrongs that occurred when children with autism were left at home without attending school.

According to her, the step is intended to ensure that parents focus on their autistic children’s education rather than taking them to spiritualists and herbal homes in the belief that it is a spiritual orchestration.

Cornella encouraged parents to send their children to the school because it is free of tuition and other fees and is conveniently accessible.

She urged the government to strengthen their efforts by establishing autism schools in each of the country’s 16 regions, allowing children with autism to attend school as well.

She also asked the government to help pay the teachers who are now employed at the two schools in Accra and Kumasi; she is operating to reduce the burden on her alone.

Understanding the unique obstacles that children with autism encounter, the school provides specific programming to meet their requirements.

The curriculum is carefully adjusted to match each child’s particular learning style, from sensory integration treatment to individualized education plans.

The Chief of Barekese, Nana Amoapem Brenya I, expressed his gratitude for Cornella’s initiative, saying it will go a long way toward allowing children with autism to attend school.

He assured her his support in whatever manner possible to ensure the school succeeds including the provision of lands to expand the school.

Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, Member of Parliament for the Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency, commended Cornella for taking such an initiative to help children with autism.

He says that the government will fix the road connecting the school so that children can easily reach the facility.