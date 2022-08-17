The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched an intense anti-robbery operation to arrest two robbers who attacked two families in a house at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region.

The robbers, who were wielding machetes, robbed the families of some valuables and also escaped with one of the female residents of the house.

According to the victims, at about 1:15 am they heard an unusual noise at the main gate of their house.

They came out to see what was happening and two men holding machetes suddenly emerged and pushed them back to their rooms.

The command in a statement indicated the suspects collected an unspecified sum of money and four mobile phones from them.

Meanwhile, the service has assured it is working around the clock to rescue the victim and bring the perpetrators to face justice.

The police have also entreated the public to be security conscious at all times and avoid doing things that make them vulnerable to attacks.