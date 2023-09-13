Tragedy struck in Moshie Zongo, in Kumasi in the Ashanti region, as a heavy downpour on Tuesday led to the loss of a five-year-old girl.

The young girl is a student at Utopia International School, located in Pankrano Estate.

After the heavy rain, her lifeless body was discovered floating in a drain, still wearing her school uniform.

The Assembly Member for the area, Emmanuel Nti Kyei, told Class News residents and the police worked together to retrieve the girl’s body from the floodwaters.

Upon learning of the incident, the school authorities promptly informed the child’s parents and facilitated the transportation of her remains to a morgue.

The police have initiated investigations into this tragic incident to understand the circumstances that led to the young girl’s unfortunate demise.

ALSO READ: