A jilted fetish priest identified as Togbe Gadefia has attacked his ex-girlfriend with a machete at Asamankese in the Eastern region.

The victim, Rakia Huseini, was rushed to Asamankese government hospital but referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

Information gathered indicates that, Togbe Gadefia and the 25-year-old Rakia Huseini were in a romantic relationship until Rakia broke up with him to marry a Muslim.

Togbe Gadefia who lives in Krofoforomu a suburb of Asamankese was seriously heartbroken and did everything possible to get her lover back but it was practically impossible.

Upon hearing that, the ex-lover was getting married to another man this weekend, he ambushed her in the evening around 9:00pm on Monday September 11, 2023 and inflicted machete wounds on her.

The suspect allegedly attempted to hack the head of Rakia but she blocked with her hand thereby amputating the forearm.

He also cut off the patella (kneecap) of the ex-lover with the machete.

The victim was rushed to Asamankese government hospital by passersby who found her in a pool of blood.

After her condition was stabilised, she was referred to Eastern Regional hospital in Koforidua for surgery.

The suspect reported himself to the Police and has since been arrested to assist investigation.

SEE ALSO