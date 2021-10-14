A man is currently caged in Osun State police station for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Soliat.

It was gathered that the suspect, Azeez Kuforiji, perpetrated the act on Tuesday, October 12 when he visited the victim.

Azeez is said to have showed up at Soliat’s shop where she works as an attendant to confront her for not answering his phone calls.

He is said to have beaten her mercilessly before proceeding to use his teeth to cut off her fingers.

Prior to that, Azeez is reported to have been in a fist fight with Soliat, for which she decided to stay away from him.



The case was reported at Wawa police station and he was arrested while Soliat was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

However, there are claims that Azeez’s family is threatening the victim to withdraw the case.