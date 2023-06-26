Tragedy struck the Ashanti Region as Suleman Ahmed, a Municipal operation, relief, and disaster officer of the National Disaster Management Organization (NaDMO), lost his life in a devastating flood.

This incident occurred following heavy rainfall on Friday night, which resulted in severe flooding.

The unfortunate death of Ahmed brings the total number of flood-related fatalities to six in the past week alone.

Another body was recovered on June 25 from a stream in Kumasi’s Kaase area, intensifying concerns about the recurring flood situations.

Ahmed, aged 44, was attempting to cross a bridge on his motorcycle near Kenyase-Duase in the Kwabere East district when he was swept away by the forceful floodwaters.

Despite extensive search efforts, his body was discovered the following morning in a drain in the area.

Reports indicate that Ahmed was on his way to spend the night with his second wife in Abirem after completing his work when the tragic incident occurred.

Frank Duodu, the Ashanti Regional NaDMO coordinator, expressed their lack of official information regarding the circumstances surrounding the deceased’s death.

“We have not received official notification about yesterday’s events, although we are aware of the incident. We expect to gather more details about the deceased during our preliminary investigation,” stated Duodu.

The Kenyase Police unit promptly recovered Ahmed’s body and transported it to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Morgue for further examination through an autopsy.

In a separate incident, another unidentified victim’s body was retrieved from the Kaase-Subin river after heavy rainfall on June 24.

The deceased is suspected to be a resident of the nearby towns of Kaase. The Asokwa Police Station has been informed and will conduct an investigation into the matter.

These unfortunate incidents serve as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by extreme weather conditions and the importance of disaster preparedness and response measures.

Authorities continue to work diligently to mitigate the impact of such calamities and ensure the safety of residents in the region.