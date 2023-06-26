The Multimedia Group has been honoured by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in the Ashanti region for its immense contribution to promoting health journalism in Ghana.

The company is trailblazing media education with the introduction of a Health Journalism program in partnership with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Speaking at the Ashanti GJA Excellence Awards in Kumasi, Regional GJA Chairman, Kingsley Hope, expressed optimism that the establishment of health journalism education would be a beacon of light in Africa since it is the only science journalism programme on the continent.

The General Manager of MGL, Kumasi Unit, Jimmy Aglah, appreciated KNUST for their invaluable collaboration in providing academic expertise for the health journalism programme.

“The honour motivates us to continue pushing boundaries in Health Journalism, amplifying the vital health stories and making a meaningful difference,” he said.

Mr Aglah also acknowledged the efforts of Luv Fm’s Emmanuel Kwasi Debrah for playing a vital role in the implementation of the Health Journalism programme.

The Ashanti GJA Awards honoured journalism and media excellence in the region.

Awardees included Assisting News Editor at Luv Fm, Erastus Asare Donkor, whose exceptional journalism in reporting human rights, environment and irresponsible mining, was recognised.

His latest independent investigative work, ‘Destruction for Gold’, covered extensively the destruction of the environment and pollution of water bodies through irresponsible and illegal mining.