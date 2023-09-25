The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has revealed over 90 people have been successfully rescued following torrential rains on Friday.

The rain left parts of the country, including Greater Accra, Tema, and parts of the Central region, flooded.

The Service, in a statement, said it promptly responded to 12 rescue incidents across five regions.

Despite the positive outcomes of the rescue operations, the lifeless body of a 40-year-old man was recovered in a gutter at Madina.

GNFS pledged to continuously work diligently to mitigate the impact of adverse weather conditions and ensure the safety and well-being of citizens in such challenging circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Service cautioned the public, especially those in flood-prone areas, to take the necessary precaution of moving to higher ground to prevent further loss of lives and properties.

Read the full statement below:

