President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr Joseph Obeng, has debunked claims that most youth are unemployed because there are no jobs.

Speaking on Adom TV’s morning show Badwam Monday, he said the cause of high youth unemployment is a lack of skills.

“We employ so many people. The truth is that the moral fibre of our society is broken, and it must be fixed. Ghanaian youth are not employable. It’s not that there are no jobs. There is no skill enhancement for the youth, giving foreigners more advantage in the various industries,” he said.

To the GUTA President, attitudinal change and reorientation of the minds of Ghana’s workforce will cause the business industry to thrive and expand.

For his part, spokesperson on the economy, Manasseh Atta Boamah who was on the show said government has made conscious efforts to reduce the rate of unemployment.

He indicated that, government has over the years provided the necessary skills and capital for the youth willing to start their own businesses.

