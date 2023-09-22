Parts of Accra have been flooded after about an hour of heavy rainfall on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Some of the areas affected include Kaneshie, Shiashie, Ashaiman, and Accra-Tema Motorway, among others.

Some commuters have shared videos on social media, cautioning residents who may be traveling to these areas.

The video captured some vehicles submerged in the floods.

Below are some videos

Erain 15 mins p3 then Accra all flood. But lets use 200million dollars to build a cathedral okay. #OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/602IoiY3Dw — Mannuel (@Kay_Mannuel) September 22, 2023

Just look at this. And they want to keep as silent. God will punish all of them.#OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/SPRPqx9dXs — 𝕷𝖔𝖗𝖉 𝕭𝖊𝖊𝖗𝖚𝖘 𝓝𝓢𝓖 (@niikotey_kotey) September 22, 2023

Shiashe is a swimming pool that can be used for Olympics.

This is the state and our reality #OccupyJubileeHouse pic.twitter.com/aw0VOPCA4L — ANDREW ANANE (@ThisIsDrea) September 22, 2023