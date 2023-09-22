Photo credit: Getty Images

Parts of Accra have been flooded after about an hour of heavy rainfall on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Some of the areas affected include Kaneshie, Shiashie, Ashaiman, and Accra-Tema Motorway, among others.

Some commuters have shared videos on social media, cautioning residents who may be traveling to these areas.

The video captured some vehicles submerged in the floods.

Below are some videos




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR