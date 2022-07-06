Minister for the Greater Accra Region, Henry Quartey, has said residents in the region need a change of mind in order to curb the floods faced by the region.

In an exclusive interview on Joy Prime, the Minister noted that the region is faced with flood issues because of the indiscipline exhibited by residents.

“Indeed they are there but, from the behavioral and attitudinal issues that we have in this country which leads to the indiscipline, we would experience floods,” he said.

“So it brings about the directives of Mr President that we should remove all houses from waterways and somebody goes to blame the assembly,” he added.

According to him, the government is doing its best to save the situation but to no avail due to the behaviour of the residents.

“Increasingly, it’s becoming as if the central government has not done its part and as a result the city capital is flooding,” he said.

Mr Quartey, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, said that residents do not adhere to the laws of the country, hence making it possible for flooding.

“Well, the assembly goes there to give them warning, and they keep building overnight, and then when it’s time for flood people will say the assemblies are not doing their job but how else should the assembly do their job?,” he noted.

“It is the civic responsibility of all of us to respect the laws that govern us,” Mr Quartey stressed.

