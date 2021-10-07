The Ghana Police Service has deployed patrol teams to monitor the flood situation and assist individuals and communities within the Accra and Tema Metropolitan areas following a heavy downpour on Wednesday.

The Police administration, in a public notice, said the teams have been deployed at the national, regional, divisional, and district levels.

The notice also cautioned motorists to exercise caution when driving and to avoid driving through flood-prone or flooded areas.

For those who do not have anything important to do outside, the notice advised they stay indoors.

“Any emergency should be reported to the Police on 18555 or 191 for the necessary Police intervention,” the statement urged.

A heavy downpour in various parts of Accra on Wednesday left some areas flooded, causing vehicular traffic.

The rains, which started a few minutes after 5:00 pm, lasted for more than two hours.