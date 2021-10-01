Parts of Accra have been flooded following a few hours of heavy rainfall between Thursday night and Friday dawn.

Many residents were left scooping water from their compounds with commuters being left stranded in traffic.

Some of the areas affected were Kaneshie to the Dansoman Junction, North Industrial Area, First Light, Abbosey Okai and Adabraka Sahara among others.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has indicated that there are chances of rain in some parts of the country.

“It’s cloudy across the country this morning. Parts of the country will experience rain this morning. Brighter conditions are expected as the day progresses. Isolated rain is expected in the evening across the country,” it said in a statement.

