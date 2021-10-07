The importance of good hygiene cannot be overestimated.

Good hygiene, which entails keeping the hands, nails, hair, and body clean, is crucial for stopping the spread of germs and dissuading them from entering the body to cause illness.

Good hygiene involves the daily routine tasks of brushing the teeth and flossing to maintain good dental care, washing the hair regularly, and also taking daily baths with hot or warm water, especially when the body has been exposed to dirt and germs in the cause of work or play.

Another important aspect of hygiene is the washing of hands especially in this pandemic season which ensures that the hands are germ-free and clean as often as possible.

Bathing with warm water from a good source of heated water allows the expansion of the blood vessels to promote better blood circulation in the body, especially to areas of injuries on the skin for proper healing.

This enhances the healing process, allowing for bruises on the skin to heal faster thereby preventing infection.

Experts also opine that washing the hair with hot water opens the pores of the scalp for deep cleansing and also allows for the scalp to absorb oils and moisture which is good for hair growth.

Cosmetic dermatologists also acknowledge that warm water promotes healthier skin and encourages hair growth and vitality while people who have aged gracefully attest to the drinking of hot water and lemon to help in the fight against the body’s internal and external aging processes.

Washing of the hands with warm water especially after touching a face mask is essential as well as washing of all cloth face masks with hot or warm water.

Cleaning napkins with hot water and dishes with warm water will help maintain a clean and hygienic environment in your home giving little room for viruses and bacteria to thrive.

Washing clothes, bathtubs, and floors with warm water from water heaters are also known to not only clean them more effectively but also weaken and eliminate bacterial and viral elements on these surfaces.

In our everyday lives, hot water helps us maintain a hygienic and sterile environment. Research shows that bathing with hot water makes for a cleaner and more thorough bathing experience.

This is because hot water melts out the dirt and oil from the skin more effectively than cold water.

Hot water is also more effective in washing dishes and clothes as well as surfaces and mopping floors.

More so now, hot water is not just a luxury but a necessity in every home to maintain hygiene and ensure cleanliness, hence water heaters have become an indispensable and must-have gadget in every home.

Summarily, though easily overlooked, hot water in most ways has helped us live a more hygienic life.

Taking hot baths at various stages of our lives has helped us relax better while helping our skins and hair grow and grow healthily.

Hot water has helped us clean our environments more effectively thereby helping us live healthier and more hygienic lives.