Some head potters popularly called kayayei at Tip Toe Lane at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Tuesday decided to turn a flooded area into a swimming pool following a heavy downpour.

Accra was submerged in water after a downpour which started late Monday evening.

Several areas including; Kasoa, Kaneshie, Teshie, Tse-Addo, Dansoman, Tesano, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange (Circle), Adabraka, and Asylum Down among others, were heavily hit by the floods.

Scores were displaced and properties of several residents and companies in the affected areas were destroyed.

However, in a viral video, the kayeyei in the vicinity were swimming happily in the stagnant dirty water.

